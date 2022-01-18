CHANDIGARH : Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, former Army chief Gen Joginder Jaswant Singh on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The event took place in Chandigarh in the presence of the party leadership, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for 20 February and the counting will take place on 10 March.

The former army chief was earlier a part of the Shiromani Akali Dal which he left in the year 2018.

General J J Singh had joined the SAD in 2017 and had unsuccessfully contested against the then Congress leader Amarinder Singh from Patiala during the Assembly elections that year.

J J Singh, who had also served as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, was the first Sikh to be appointed as the Army chief in 2005.

