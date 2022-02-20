Actor Sonu Sood's car was confiscated and he was sent home while trying to enter a polling booth in Moga, said district PRO Pradbhdeep Singh on Sunday.

“Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house," Moga district PRO Pradbhdeep Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In response to this, Sonu Sood stated that he had reached the polling booth after receiving information about money being distributed at some booths.

“We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money is being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check and ensure fair elections. That is why we had gone out. Now, we are at home. There should be fair polls," he said.

Meanwhile, Malvika Sood Sachar had said earlier in the day that she is hopeful of winning the assembly elections.

"I feel positive for today. A lot of people are calling up including those from foreign countries and are cheering up for my support. Many of them have assured me to vote for me today. If people think that Sonu Sood is a star, then it's an icing on the cake for me," Malvika said.

“I have worked a lot for the welfare of the people. We have done many social works. I don't think any other candidate has done so much social work," she added.

Malvika had on 10 January this year joined Congress in Moga.

Over 2.14 crore voters of the state will decide the fate of 1304 candidates in the fray from 117 constituencies on Sunday. Polling began across 117 seats in the state at 7 am.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju informed there are 2,14,99,804 voters in Punjab who are eligible to exercise their franchise on Sunday. He said that there are 1304 candidates – 1209 male, 93 women and two transgenders are in the fray in 117 constituencies. A total of 1,304 candidates – 231 are from national parties, 250 from state parties, 362 from unrecognised Parties, and 461 are Independent candidates.

The state is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players.

