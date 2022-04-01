Punjab assembly unanimously passes resolution to transfer Chandigarh to state

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The move came during a one-day special session of the Punjab assembly, which was held after a political row sparked by Union home minister Amit Shah's announcement that central service rules will apply to the employees of Chandigarh
The Punjab assembly on Friday passed a resolution for the transfer of Chandigarh to the state, with all political parties except the BJP, coming in support of it.
The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who accused the Centre of trying to upset the balance in the administration of the Union Territory and other common assets.
Mann said in the coming days, they will seek time from the president, the prime minister and the Union home minister over this issue and assured the House that Punjab's side will be strongly put up before them.
He also urged all parties to come together to protect the interests of Punjab.
“I want to give a guarantee to the people of Punjab that we will strongly fight and protect state's rights, be it in the Vidhan Sabha or Parliament or on any other platform," said Mann.
"Punjab was reorganised through the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 wherein, the state of Punjab was reorganised into the state of Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab were given to the then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh," the resolution stated.
“Since then a balance was maintained in the administration of common assets like Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), by way of giving management positions in some proportion to nominees of states of Punjab and Haryana. Through many of its recent actions the Centre has been trying to upset this balance," it said.
The Centre has advertised the posts of members of BBMB to officers of all states and central government, whereas these posts were traditionally filled up by officers from Punjab and Haryana. Similarly, the Chandigarh administration has always been managed by officers of Punjab and Haryana in a ratio of 60:40, the resolution said.
"However, recently central government has posted officers from outside to Chandigarh and has introduced central civil service rules for employees of Chandigarh administration, which goes completely against the understanding in the past," it said.
"Chandigarh city was created as the capital of Punjab. In all past precedents whenever a state has been divided, the capital remain with the parent sate. Punjab, therefore, has been laying its claim for complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab," the resolution stated.
The two BJP legislators in the assembly staged a walkout due to the matter, while other parties dubbed the Centre's move as “dictatorial and autocratic."
The move came during a one-day special assembly session which was held after a political row sparked by Union home minister Amit Shah's announcement that central service rules will apply to the employees of Chandigarh.
Under the rules, the retirement age of Chandigarh employees will increase from 58 to 60 years and women employees will get childcare leave of two years instead of the current one year. The Centre has notified the rules.
Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.
With inputs from agencies.
