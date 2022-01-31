Punjab Elections 2022: Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal on Monday filed his nomination for upcoming assembly polls.

With this, Badal, 94, has become the oldest candidate to contest any type of election in the country. He will contest the assembly polls from his home turf Lambi.

So far, the oldest candidate to fight election was former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan. He had contested the Assembly election as the oldest candidate in 2016 at the age of 92 years.

Badal was the youngest sarpanch when he got elected from Badal village of Punjab in 1947. He also became the youngest Chief Minister in 1970 at the age of 43 years. Later, he became the oldest Chief Minister in 2012.

Badal has held the chief ministerial position five times from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-17. He was the president of SAD from 1995 to 2008 and has also been a member of Lok Sabha once.

Punjab will go to the polls in single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the last assembly polls, the Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and the AAP came to the second position with 20 seats and nearly 24% vote share.

The Congress ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. The Akali Dal could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

