Punjab top cop shot dead by autorickshaw driver, police solve case in 48 hours. What we know
Dalbir Singh Deol, a former weightlifter, had received an Arjuna Award in 2000 and was shot dead by the driver after the former demanded to be dropped at his village and the latter refused.
Punjab's deputy superintendent of police Dalbir Singh Deol, found dead in Jalandhar, was allegedly murdered by an autorickshaw driver following a scuffle over a ride to the former's village, NDTV quoted police as saying. Within 48 hours, Jalandhar Police solved the murder case using advanced investigation techniques.