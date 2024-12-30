Punjab Bandh: The Indian Railways (IR) has cancelled 150 trains and rescheduled 13 other services amid the ongoing Punjab Bandh called by protesting farmers' Kisan Union today, December 30, according to All India Radio News.
In its report, PTI also noted that IR has cancelled several trains passing through the state of Punjab due to the farmers led bandh.
According to the North Western Railways, the farmers protest has affected train service routes either fully or partially. It gave a list of trains that have been impacted as follows:
Life was hit in several places due to a Punjab Bandh called by farmers protesting against the Centre for a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, the PTI report added.
Overall, rail and road traffic was crippled and commercial establishments remained shut in many places of the state.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters, “All establishments are closed. Punjabis have shown their unity today and they are extending full support. We are seeing a successful bandh. Train services are also completely suspended and no train is entering Punjab.”
(With inputs from PTI)
