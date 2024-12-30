Punjab Bandh: Indian Railways has cancelled 150 trains and rescheduled 13 services due to the Punjab Bandh. Life in many parts of Punjab has been disrupted with closed establishments and halted transportation, reflecting strong support for the farmers' demands for a minimum support price.

Punjab Bandh: The Indian Railways (IR) has cancelled 150 trains and rescheduled 13 other services amid the ongoing Punjab Bandh called by protesting farmers' Kisan Union today, December 30, according to All India Radio News.

In its report, PTI also noted that IR has cancelled several trains passing through the state of Punjab due to the farmers led bandh.

Details of Impacted Trains According to the North Western Railways, the farmers protest has affected train service routes either fully or partially. It gave a list of trains that have been impacted as follows:

Train No. 04576, Ludhiana Hisar Special train service canceled on 30.12.24.

Train number 14731, Delhi Bathinda train service canceled on 30.12.24.

Train No. 19223, Gandhinagar Capital Jammu Tawi railway service departing from Gandhinagar Capital on 29.12.24 will run only till Bathinda.

Train No. 19226, Jammu Tawi Bhagat Ki Kothi Express rail service departing from Jammu Tawi on 12.24 will operate up to Firozpur only till 29.12.24.

Train No. 14653, Hisar Amritsar Express train service departing from Hisar on 30.12.24 will operate till Beas only.

Train number 19226, Jammu Tawi Bhagat Ki Kothi Express train service departing from Jammu Tawi on 30.12.24 will operate from Bathinda.

Train number 19028 Jammu Tawi Bandra Terminus Express train service will depart from Jammu Tawi on 30.12.24, this train service will run at 09.45 instead of 05.45. That is, this train service will be rescheduled by 240 minutes.

‘Seeing Successful Punjab Bandh’ Life was hit in several places due to a Punjab Bandh called by farmers protesting against the Centre for a legal guarantee of a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops, the PTI report added.

Overall, rail and road traffic was crippled and commercial establishments remained shut in many places of the state.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told reporters, “All establishments are closed. Punjabis have shown their unity today and they are extending full support. We are seeing a successful bandh. Train services are also completely suspended and no train is entering Punjab."

