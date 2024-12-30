'Punjab Bandh' will be observed on December 30 after it was called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political), Kisan Mazdoor Morchaand and other farmers' organisations.

Farmer leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghrash Committee-Punjab, Sharvan Singh Pandher, said last week that 'Punjab Bandh' call for December 30 gained support from various groups.

"Punjab bandh will be observed on 30th December from 7 am to 4 pm. We have received support from many unions and groups," Pandher was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

What's opened, what's closed in Dec 30? Pandher said both Punjab government and private offices will remain closed on December 30.

"Rail movement and road traffic will also be closed on 30th December," Pandher said while addressing a press conference at Khannur border.

However, airport services won't be affected during the bandh.

Pandher also requested the people of Punjab to complete any travel or essential work as the state will observe a complete bandh from 7 AM to 4 PM on December 30.

"However, emergency/medical services will remain operational," said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

There will be no restrictions on wedding programmes and job interviews.

He said petrol pump and gas agencies will remain closed and "shutter of all the shops will be down".

Why 'Punjab Bandh' has been called? The protest organised by the farmers of Punjab at the Khanauri border in Sangrur district, near the Haryana border, entered its 318th day. They have been protesting since February 13, 2024, to press on their various demands including a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier lashed out at the central government and said that they should abandon their "stubbornness" and open their way for talk with the farmers.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if he can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, then why can't he talk to the breadwinners sitting 200 kilometers away.

The Punjab Chief Minister wrote in a post on X, “The central government should abandon its old stubbornness and open the way for talks with the farmers' organizations... A cat does not run away when a pigeon winks.. I don't know what penance the central government is doing now?? If Modi ji can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, then can't he talk to the breadwinners sitting 200 kilometers away? What time are you waiting for..?”

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (70) has been sitting on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border since November 26 to put pressure on the Centre to accept the farmers' demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

