Punjab Bandh LIVE updates: Farmers call for shutdown on 30 December 2024; what's open, what's closed
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab Bandh LIVE updates: Farmers call for shutdown on 30 December 2024; what's open, what's closed

1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 03:00 AM IST
Livemint

Punjab Bandh LIVE: Farmers have called for a Punjab Bandh on December 30, 2024, causing expected closures of shops, disruptions in road and rail services

Punjab Bandh LIVE: Farmers call for shutdown on 30 December 2024 (PTI)Premium
Punjab Bandh LIVE updates: Farmers have announced a Punjab Bandh on Monday, 30 December, 2024 leading to the expected closure of all shops across the state and disruptions in road and rail services. However, emergency services will continue to operate.

There will also be no supply of milk, fruits, and vegetables until the protest ends on Monday evening as several trade organisations lent their support to the bandh.

“Farmer union leaders will enforce a chakka jam on roads and rail lines from 7 am to 4 pm. Government and private institutions are requested to stay closed. Only emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, marriage vehicles, or anyone in a dire emergency, will be allowed to pass," reports quoted a senior farm leader as saying.

The decision to give a call for a 'Punjab bandh' was taken last week by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. Sarwan Singh Pandher — who happens to be the coordinator of both forums — said traders, transporters, employees unions, toll plaza workers, labour, ex-servicemen, Sarpanches and teachers' unions, social and other bodies, and some other sections have lent their support to the bandh.

Farmers under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Catch LIVE updates with Mint

30 Dec 2024, 03:00:20 AM IST

Punjab Bandh LIVE updates: No supply of fruit, milk, vegetables

Punjab Bandh LIVE updates: Protesting farmers in Punjab have called for a ‘complete shutdown’ on December 30 — with road and rail blockades from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will also be no supply of milk, fruits, and vegetables until the protest ends on Monday evening as several trade organisations lent their support to the bandh.

