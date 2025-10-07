Punjab bans Coldrif cough syrup following deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh

The Punjab government on Tuesday banned the sale, distribution and use of Coldrif cough syrup in the state following the deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to the consumption of the contaminated medicine.

The drug's batch number states SR-13, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Bangalore Highways, Sunguvarchatram (Mathura), Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu. “The aforementioned drug formulation is reported to be adulterated, as it contains Diethylene Glycol (46.28 per cent w/v), which makes it injurious to health," the order read.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, as the said product has been observed to be linked to the recent deaths of children in the Chhindwara District, Madhya Pradesh. The above mentioned product is hereby completely prohibited for sale, distribution and utilization in the state of Punjab with immediate effect in public interest,” said the order copy posted by ANI.

It urged all retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners & hospitals / health care institutions etc. in Punjab to not purchase, sell or utilise the said product, stating, “If any stock of the said product is found / available in the State, the information may be provided at email drugscontrol.fda@Punjab.gov.in of Food and Drugs Administration (Drugs Wing), Punjab.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a high-level meeting at his residence, during which he ordered the suspension of two drug inspectors and the Deputy Director of the Food and Drug Administration, along with the transfer of a drug controller, according to an official statement.

Yadav stressed that strict action would be taken against all those found responsible in the Chhindwara incident. He also instructed authorities to not only ban the sale of Coldrif syrup but to seize all existing stock from shops.

'ReLife, Respifresh TR were found to have DEG more than the prescribed standard' Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Telangana have issued advisories and imposed bans on the Coldrif cough syrup, as per an ANI report.

Amid the Coldrif controversy, Madhya Pradesh's Food and Drug Administration has detected excessive levels of diethylene glycol (DEG) in two additional cough syrups and has initiated steps to prohibit their distribution. The Drug Controller has directed the immediate suspension of sales and the seizure of the affected products.

“ReLife and Respifresh TR were found to have DEG more than the prescribed standard. While the standard only allows for 0.1 per cent in the medicine, ReLife contained 0.616 per cent and Respifresh TR contained 1.342 per cent,” officials said. They added, “The Drug Controller has ordered the seizure of these medicines and has also ordered a halt to their sale.”