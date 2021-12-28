The Punjab government on Tuesday banned entry of unvaccinated people from January 15 in public places. The government said that considering emergent issues especially because of the new variant Omicron, the persons who are not fully vaccinated are required to take more precautions. Accordingly, all those persons who have not yet taken both the doses of Covid vaccination should remain at their residences and should not visit any of the public places, market, function, public transport, religious places, the government said in an order.

#COVID19 | Punjab bans entry of not fully vaccinated people from Jan 15 in public places, the official release of the state govt reads pic.twitter.com/h5PvCUEU2e — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

- In public places with large gatherings like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, haats, local markets and other similar places, only fully vaccinated persons or those who are not due for second dose are to be allowed.

- All government, board, corporation offices located in Chandigarh to allow only fully vaccinated persons (including their employees) or those who are not due for second dose.

- Hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gym and fitness centres to allow only fully vaccinated persons or those who are not due for second dose.

- Both private and government sector banks to allow only fully vaccinated persons or those who are not due for second dose.

So far, Punjab has not reported any Omicron case.

Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni on Tuesday said that there was no plans to impose a night curfew in Punjab.

