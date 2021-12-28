Punjab bans entry of unvaccinated in public places. Details here

The Punjab government on Tuesday banned entry of unvaccinated people from January 15 in public places. The government said that considering emergent issues especially because of the new variant Omicron, the persons who are not fully vaccinated are required to take more precautions. Accordingly, all those persons who have not yet taken both the doses of Covid vaccination should remain at their residences and should not visit any of the public places, market, function, public transport, religious places, the government said in an order.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}