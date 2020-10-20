Punjab becomes first state to reject Centre's farm laws with its own bills

“I am not afraid of resigning. I am not afraid of my government being dismissed. But I will not let the farmers suffer or be ruined," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said while introducing the four bills in the assembly on Tuesday during the special session which was called. “Protecting the interests of our farmers and the people of Punjab is paramount. It is and must be above everything else. Will not bow to any injustice to Punjab, even if it means having to quit," he added.