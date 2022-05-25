Punjab Government led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced that the state has decided to present a paperless budget for financial year 2022-23.

Mann further also explained that this will save the exchequer ₹21 lakh and 34 tonnes of paper, thereby saving 814-834 trees.

“A good news for Punjabis. Our government has decided that this time the Punjab government’s budget will be paperless. The exchequer will save around ₹21 lakh and 34 tonnes of paper. Which means 814-834 trees will be saved. Another step towards e-governance." the Punjab CM wrote on twitter.

एक खुशखबरी पंजाबियों के नाम...

हमारी सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि इस बार पंजाब सरकार का बजट कागज़ रहित (paperless) होगा...इससे खज़ाने के लगभग 21 लाख रुपए बचेंगे...34 टन कागज़ बचेगा...मतलब 814-834 के करीब पेड़ बचेंगे...Another step towards E-Governance — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 25, 2022

The Punjab Budget for the financial year 2022-23 is set to be presented by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema in the Vidhan Sabha’s budget session, likely to be held next month.

States like Rajasthan and Haryana too have presented paperless budgets with documents prepared and made available through the IFMS system developed by NIC.

Earlier the previous finance minister Manpreet Badal had presented the State Budget for FY 2021-22 in Punjab Assembly using Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) developed by NIC Punjab.