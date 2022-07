The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 10 or Matric exam results on Tuesday. However, the scorecard will be released by the board tomorrow around 10 am. Candidates can check the same on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

This year, the pass percentage stood at 97.94%. The Class 10 term 2 board exams were conducted from April 29 to May 19, while the Class 12 board exams were held from April 22 to May 23

PSEB 10th term 1 result has already been announced.

How to check scorecards when released:

Go to pseb.ac.in

Go to the results section

Select your class

Enter required details

Submit and check result

Take a printout of the result page