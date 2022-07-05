Punjab board (PSEB) Class 10 Result 2022 declared: Here's how to check

Punjab board (PSEB) Class 10 Result 2022 declared: Here's how to check1 min read . 05:10 PM IST
- The Class 10 term 2 board exams were conducted from April 29 to May 19, while the Class 12 board exams were held from April 22 to May 23
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 10 or Matric exam results on Tuesday. However, the scorecard will be released by the board tomorrow around 10 am. Candidates can check the same on the official website - pseb.ac.in.
This year, the pass percentage stood at 97.94%. The Class 10 term 2 board exams were conducted from April 29 to May 19, while the Class 12 board exams were held from April 22 to May 23
PSEB 10th term 1 result has already been announced.
Go to pseb.ac.in
Go to the results section
Select your class
Enter required details
Submit and check result
Take a printout of the result page
