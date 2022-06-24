Punjab Board term 2 result 2022 likely to be declared on this date. Direct link here1 min read . 08:36 PM IST
- Students who took the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website-pseb.ac.in for latest updates
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) may very likely declare the result for Class 10, 12 Term 2 exam soon.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) may very likely declare the result for Class 10, 12 Term 2 exam soon.
Some reports suggest that the PSEB Class 10, Class 12 results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, 25 June.
Some reports suggest that the PSEB Class 10, Class 12 results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, 25 June.
Students who took the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website-pseb.ac.in for latest updates. Once the results are announced, students can download their marksheet from this official website.
Students who took the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website-pseb.ac.in for latest updates. Once the results are announced, students can download their marksheet from this official website.
Notably, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has not issued an official statement on the PSEB Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result 2022 date and time.
Notably, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has not issued an official statement on the PSEB Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result 2022 date and time.
PSEB Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result 2022: Here's how to check
PSEB Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result 2022: Here's how to check
1.Go to the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) - pseb.ac.in.
1.Go to the official website of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) - pseb.ac.in.
2.Click on the links that state PSEB 10th Results 2022 and PSEB 12th Results 2022 on the homepage.
2.Click on the links that state PSEB 10th Results 2022 and PSEB 12th Results 2022 on the homepage.
3.Enter the required log in information and click on submit.
3.Enter the required log in information and click on submit.
4.The result will open on the screen after entering the log in details correctly.
4.The result will open on the screen after entering the log in details correctly.
5.Download the Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022 from the website and take a printout of the same.
5.Download the Punjab Board Term 2 Result 2022 from the website and take a printout of the same.