Punjab-born Vinod Bajaj eyes Guinness record for walking the Earth

“By the end of the first year I walked 7,600 km and to my surprise I found that in fact I walked to India from Ireland. I continued walking and by the end of year two, I walked a cumulative total of 15,200 km and I found that in fact I walked more than the circumference of the moon (10,921 km). This motivated me further and I decided to walk the circumference of Mars (21,344 km)," he recalls.