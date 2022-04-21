Punjab brings back face mask mandate as Covid cases see an uptick

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Punjab govt said that the wearing of masks should be especially ensured in public transport like buses, trains aircraft, taxi etc; in cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores etc; and classrooms, office rooms, indoor gatherings etc
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to see a surge in several cases, the Punjab government on Thursday issued an order making the wearing of face masks mandatory once again.
“In view of increasing number of Covid cases in some of the states and UTs, all residents of Punjab are hereby advised to wear face masks at the crowded places," read the order.
Further, it said that the wearing of masks should be especially ensured in public transport like buses, trains aircraft, taxi etc; in cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores etc; and classrooms, office rooms, indoor gatherings etc.
Earlier, the state had also issued instructions for scaling up the surveillance to avoid the resurgence of Covid.
The Punjab government had lifted all Covid-related restrictions in March.
The new order comes a day after the Delhi government decided to make the wearing of masks mandatory again in public places and impose a fine of ₹500 in case of a violation.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which also decided not to shut schools and come up with separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in consultation with experts for them.
Earlier, neighbouring Haryana made it compulsory to wear masks in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar – to prevent the spread of infection.
The Uttar Pradesh government too earlier this week enforced the mask rule in public places in capital Lucknow and six NCR districts – Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat – amid a rise in Covid cases in some adjoining states.
Meanwhile, with 2,380 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974, while the active cases increased to 13,433 on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities.
