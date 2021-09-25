Punjab Cabinet expansion: Five ministers who were part of the Amarinder Singh-led government are likely to be dropped from the new ministry, according to news agency PTI.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said that the oath taking ceremony for the Cabinet expansion will be held on Sunday (26th Sept at 4:30 PM).

According to the report, Channi is likely to drop five ministers who were part of the previous government of Amarinder Singh. He is expected to induct seven new faces in the new Cabinet.

Among the names that are likely to be dropped are: Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sunder Sham Arora.

Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Kuljit Nagra and Rana Gurjit Singh are likely to be included in the cabinet, the news agency reported citing sources.

Also, the Congress is likely to retain Vijay Inder Singla, Manpreet Singh Badal, Brahm Mohindra, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Arunu Chaudhary, Razia Sultana and Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Amarinder Singh government.

Channi took over as chief minister after Amarinder Singh resigned from the top post following differences between him and party high command in Delhi.

In the last couple of days, the chief minister visited the national capital twice for finalisation of names of his ministers. He met with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior party members in Delhi to finalise the names of new ministers.

A total of 18 MLAs can be made ministers, including Chief Minister Channi.

