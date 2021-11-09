The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Advocate General APS Deol, announced Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

"The Cabinet today accepted it (resignation)," said Channi, adding that it would be sent to the state governor.

"Tomorrow, the new AG will be appointed," said Channi.

State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been pushing for the replacement of Deol, who had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 desecration incidents and police firing on protesters.

Deol had last month accused Sidhu of obstructing the functioning of the state government and the AG office.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of AG. His repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the State govt to ensure justice in the drugs matter and the sacrilege cases," said the former AG in his statement.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues. There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicising the constitutional office of the Advocate-General of Punjab." Deol asserted.

Following this, Sidhu slammed Deol.

"Mr AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt," Sidhu tweeted.

The tweet was accompanied by what seemed to be an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sidhu further alleged that Deol prayed for transferring the investigation to CBI as he was afraid of their false implication in sacrilege cases on accounts of malafide, malice and ulterior motives on the part of the political party in power in the state of Punjab.

Deol was appointed Punjab advocate general on 27 September after Charanjit Singh Channi took charge as the state CM.

