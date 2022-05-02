Punjab cabinet approves recruitment against over 26,000 posts, doorstep delivery

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Punjab cabinet not only approved the filling of all the vacancies in the state govt departments but also approved a doorstep ration delivery scheme, one MLA one pension, and disbursement of ₹41.89 crore to cotton growers in Muktsar district
The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, today approved recruitment against over 26,000 posts at different levels in various government departments in the state.
The Chief Minister in a tweet in Hindi said his cabinet has taken several big decisions today. It has not only approved the filling of all the vacancies in the state government departments but also approved a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state, one MLA one pension scheme, and disbursement of ₹41.89 crore to cotton growers in Muktsar district.
A CMO spokesperson said the recruitment against 26,454 posts belonging to Group A, B and C posts, and it has also been decided that interviews will not be conducted for Group C posts.
Major departments involved in this process will be home affairs, school education, health, power and technical education, the spokesperson said. The Cabinet also directed the departments to ensure transparent, fair and time-bound recruitment, he further added.
The Cabinet gave approval to the home delivery of wheat flour from October 1 as part of its commitment to deliver ration to people on their doorsteps.
Any beneficiary, who wishes to physically collect his entitlement of wheat flour from a fair price shop (FPS) will have an option of "opt out" through a suitable IT intervention freely available to him, the spokesperson said
The delivery cycle of distribution will now be changed from quarterly to monthly, he added.
The government said the home delivery service will introduce the concept of mobile fair price shops (MPS).
The MPS will be a transport vehicle, fitted with a GPS facility and cameras to live stream the handing over of wheat flour to the beneficiary. It will mandatorily have the facility of weighing scales to satisfy the customer about the weight of the wheat flour before it is delivered.
All mandatory requirements of biometric verification, handing over of printed weight slip to the beneficiary will be provided by the MPS. An MPS shall enjoy a status similar to the fair price shop under the National Food Security Act, the spokesperson added
The spokesperson further said portability between any MPS and FPS shall continue to be allowed.
