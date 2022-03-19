OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Punjab: Cabinet clears proposal to provide 25,000 govt jobs. Details here
Listen to this article

The Punjab Cabinet has passed the proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said after his first cabinet meeting today.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its poll promises, had said after the formation of the government, they will provide jobs to the unemployed youths. Apart from employment, the Kejriwal government has promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state, provide free electricity and promised 1,000 per month to women above 18 years.

10 ministers take oath in Punjab:-

Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab today took an oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday. 

Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh and Vijay Singla administered oaths as cabinet ministers by Punjab Governor B L Purohit. Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sworn-in as ministers in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout