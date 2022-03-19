The Punjab Cabinet has passed the proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said after his first cabinet meeting today.

(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/hJgn4TVppa — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its poll promises, had said after the formation of the government, they will provide jobs to the unemployed youths. Apart from employment, the Kejriwal government has promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state, provide free electricity and promised ₹1,000 per month to women above 18 years.

10 ministers take oath in Punjab:-

Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab today took an oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh and Vijay Singla administered oaths as cabinet ministers by Punjab Governor B L Purohit. Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sworn-in as ministers in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.

