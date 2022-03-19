Punjab: Cabinet clears proposal to provide 25,000 govt jobs. Details here

Punjab: Cabinet clears proposal to provide 25,000 govt jobs. Details here1 min read . 05:08 PM IST
- The Punjab Cabinet has also passed the proposal to fill 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab Police department
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Punjab Cabinet has passed the proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said after his first cabinet meeting today.
The Punjab Cabinet has passed the proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs, including 10,000 vacancies in the Punjab police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said after his first cabinet meeting today.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its poll promises, had said after the formation of the government, they will provide jobs to the unemployed youths. Apart from employment, the Kejriwal government has promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state, provide free electricity and promised ₹1,000 per month to women above 18 years.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in its poll promises, had said after the formation of the government, they will provide jobs to the unemployed youths. Apart from employment, the Kejriwal government has promised to improve the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state, provide free electricity and promised ₹1,000 per month to women above 18 years.
10 ministers take oath in Punjab:-
10 ministers take oath in Punjab:-
Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab today took an oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday.
Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab today took an oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh on Saturday.
Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh and Vijay Singla administered oaths as cabinet ministers by Punjab Governor B L Purohit. Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sworn-in as ministers in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.
Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh and Vijay Singla administered oaths as cabinet ministers by Punjab Governor B L Purohit. Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sworn-in as ministers in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet. There are 18 berths in the cabinet, including the chief minister.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!