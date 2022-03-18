The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Cabinet will see the expansion to induct the ministers tomorrow (March 19) at 11 am in Chandigarh. The first Cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow at 12.30 pm. The AAP had stormed to power after winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating Congress, the SAD-BSP combine, Punjab Lok Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Punjab's Cabinet expansion ceremony to induct the ministers will be held tomorrow (March 19) at 11 am in Chandigarh.



The first meeting of the Cabinet will also be held tomorrow at 12.30 pm. — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann had assumed office as the Punjab chief minister at the state civil secretariat in Chandigarh on March 16. Only Mann took the oath during the ceremony, not his cabinet minister.

In his first speech after becoming the chief minister, Mann assured the people of the state that his party's government in Punjab will work to address issues like unemployment, corruption and farmers' plight. “The work will start from today itself. We will not waste even a single day. We are already late by 70 years," he said.

Mann promised the condition of government schools and hospitals in the state will be improved like it has been done by the AAP government in Delhi. Like people from abroad come to see the improved schools and hospitals in Delhi, they will also come to Punjab, he said. Mann also touched upon the issue of youths of Punjab migrating to other countries for greener pastures.

Lodge corruption complaints via WhatsApp:-

A day after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann announced an anti-corruption helpline, which will be launched on 23 March.

People of Punjab will be able to lodge complaints on corruption via WhatsApp, the new Punjab CM said. "99 per cent of people are honest, because of 1 per cent the system breaks down," said Mann.

Taking to Twitter, Mann wrote, “On the day of Bhagat Singh's martyrdom we will issue anti-corruption helpline number. That will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, send me a video/audio recording of it. Strict action will be taken against the corrupt."

