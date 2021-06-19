The Punjab government has cancelled Class 12 board exams due to Covid situation in the state. Informing about the decision, State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the Punjab government has decided to cancel examinations of Class 12th due to Covid pandemic. "Punjab School Education Board would declare the results as per the pattern of the CBSE," the minister added.

On Thursday, the Central Board of Secondary Education notified its policy for evaluation of Class 12 students which will be based on a combination of marks scored in classes 10, 11 and pre-board exams.

According to the policy, the theory paper evaluation formula is 30 per cent weightage will be given to Class 10 marks, 30 percentage weightage to Class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams.

The CBSE scheme elaborated that for Class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.

For Class 11, the 30 per cent marks based on theory component of final exam will be taken and for Class 12, the 40 per cent marks based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exams will be taken.

"The marks of practical/internal assessment of Class XII will be on actual basis as uploaded by the school on the CBSE portal," the CBSE said. It also said that the total marks awarded should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in class-XII board examinations.

On June 1, the Prime Minister's Office announced that the CBSE Class 12 exam would not be held this year due to pandemic situation in the country. The decision was taken after many states chief ministers urged the Prime Minister to cancel the exams as the country was in the middle of pandemic and majority of population including children was yet to get vaccine shots.

(With inputs from PTI)

