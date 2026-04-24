Punjab Census 2027 to begin on April 30; enumerators to visit homes for data collection from May 15

Punjab Census Director Navjot Khosa on Friday said that Census 2027 in the state will be conducted from April 30 to May 14, assuring residents that the process will be safe, transparent, and completely free of cost.

He also said that the main preparation and data collection stages will take place between April and June, during which enumerators will visit households to gather information.

What did the director say? “Census 2027 will be starting in Punjab shortly from 30 April to 14 May, and the enumerators will visit from 15 May to 13 June. During this time, the enumerator will visit your home to collect information... they will be carrying an I'd card which would even have a QR code which will help you get all the information and verify if they are the right ones... they won't ask for any documents or OTP and the whole process is free of cost…” Khosa stated.

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While detailing how the exercise will be carried out, Navjot Khosa said the census will take place in two phases and, for the first time, will include a digital participation system.

She added, “Census 2027 is set to begin in Punjab soon. The census will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, known as house listing and house enumeration, will take place from May 15 to June 13. During this phase, enumerators will visit every household and ask 33 simple questions related to housing conditions and available amenities. Residents can answer these questions without any hesitation.”

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She also stated that Census 2027 will offer a self-enumeration option, allowing people to log in to a government portal using a mobile phone and internet connection to submit their details themselves.

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"For the first time, Census 2027 will also introduce a self-enumeration option. Under this system, people can log in to a government portal using a mobile phone and internet connection, view the same 33 questions, and submit their responses themselves. This self-enumeration facility will be available in Punjab from April 30 to May 14. People are encouraged to participate actively in this digital census initiative," she added.

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The official further urged citizens to actively participate in the exercise, highlighting that the digital option is aimed at making the process more accessible and efficient.

The Self-Enumeration exercise is a secure, web-based facility available in 16 regional languages. For the first time, respondents can fill in their details online at their convenience before the enumerator's visit. Enumerators will carry out door-to-door visits in all allocated houselisitng blocks as in previous Censuses, while Self-Enumeration serves as an additional facility.

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According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Census 2027, the world's largest census exercise, has begun. The Government has commenced Phase I of Census 2027 -Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) from today, marking the beginning of the country's largest administrative and statistical exercise. This is India's first-ever digital data capture and Self-Enumeration.

The national enumeration exercise was initiated with the enumeration of President Droupadi Murmu, through the option of Self-Enumeration, upholding the proud tradition of commencing the national count with the First Citizen of India.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on April 1 completed the self-enumeration form for Census 2027 online at Uprashtrapati Bhavan.

The census continues to play an important role in governance by serving as a key basis for India’s development planning over the next ten years. Information collected under the Census Act, 1948, remains strictly confidential. The digital systems being used for Census 2027 are protected with strong encryption and multi-factor authentication to maintain high standards of data security.

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Citizens have been urged to actively take part in the process, either by using the self-enumeration facility or by fully cooperating with enumerators during household visits.