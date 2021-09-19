Chief minister-elect Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as the chief minister of Punjab at 11 am on Monday.

“We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony to take place at 11 am tomorrow," Channi said.

Congress picked Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab on Sunday, a day after Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab (sic)," AICC general secretary Harish Rawat said in a tweet.

He is a three-time MLA and the first Dalit chief minister of Punjab. He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017.

In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

A minister in the outgoing Amarinder Singh cabinet, Channi's selection assumes significance as the BJP had earlier announced that if voted to power in Punjab, it will make a Dalit the chief minister, while the SAD, which is fighting the coming polls in alliance with the BSP, had said that its Deputy Chief Minister would be from the Dalit community.

Following the announcement of his election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated him. “We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance," he wrote on Twitter.

We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 19, 2021

Amarinder Singh said he hopes that Channi is able to keep "the border state of Punjab safe".

"My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he's able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border," he said.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was said to be the frontrunner for the post.

