New Delhi: Punjab government has communicated acceptance of Option-1 to meet the revenue shortfall arising out of GST implementation , said government on Saturday. "The number of states who have chosen this option has gone up to 26. All the 3 Union Territories with Legislative Assembly (i.e. Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry) have also decided in favour of Option-1," said Ministry of Finance in an official release.

The states and union territories who choose Option-1 are getting the amount of shortfall arising out of GST implementation through a special borrowing window put in place by the Government of India. The window has been operationalised since 23 October, 2020 and the Centre has already borrowed ₹24,000 crore on behalf of the states in four instalments and passed it on to the states and Union Territories, who chose Option-1 on 23 October, 2 November, 9 November and 23 November. Now, Punjab will also receive funds raised through this window starting from the next round of borrowing.

Under the terms of Option-1, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, the States are also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.50% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) out of the 2% additional borrowings permitted by the Government of India, under AtmanirbharAbhiyaan on 17 May, 2020. This is over and above the Special Window of ₹1.1 lakh crores. On receipt of the choice of Option-1 from the Punjab government, Centre has granted additional borrowing permission of ₹3,033 crore to the state (0.5% of Punjab’s GSDP).

Recently, Kerala and West Bengal also opted for Option-1 to meet GST implementation shortfall.

On receipt of the choice of Option-1 from the Government of Kerala and West Bengal, the Government of India has granted additional borrowing permission of ₹4,522 crore to the State Government of Kerala (0.5% of Kerala's GSDP) and ₹6,787 crore to the State Government of West Bengal (0.5% of West Bengal's GSDP).

