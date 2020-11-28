Under the terms of Option-1, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, the States are also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow the final instalment of 0.50% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) out of the 2% additional borrowings permitted by the Government of India, under AtmanirbharAbhiyaan on 17 May, 2020. This is over and above the Special Window of ₹1.1 lakh crores. On receipt of the choice of Option-1 from the Punjab government, Centre has granted additional borrowing permission of ₹3,033 crore to the state (0.5% of Punjab’s GSDP).