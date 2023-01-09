Officials from the Punjab Civil Service are set to take five days of mass casual leave from Monday in protest against the "illegal" arrest of a colleague. PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal was arrested by the vigilance bureau on Friday for allegedly taking bribes from transporters and in return sparing them challans for offending vehicles.

"The PCS officer has been arrested illegally, wrongfully and arbitrarily and without due procedure," the PCS Officers' Association said in a resolution.

The organisation held a meeting of its general body on Sunday to discuss the matter, deciding that all the PCS officers in the state shall proceed on a mass casual leave for the coming week starting from January 9. The association said that it would submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in this regard.

The PCS officials have called for the Punjab government to constitute a high-powered committee to investigate the "illegal" arrest of Dhaliwal and sought its report by January 13. They demanded that the committee include senior IAS officers of principal secretary rank as well as a PCS officer and representatives of the transport department. Further action will be taken depending on the situation on January 14.

The Vigilance Bureau had arrested Dhaliwal - posted as Regional Transport Authority in Ludhiana - while investigating a complaint lodged through the chief minister's anti-corruption helpline on November 18. Officials said that he had been engaged in collecting bribes through private individuals from different transporters on a monthly basis.

Reports quoting officials indicate that Dhaliwal had received bribe money worth ₹4 lakhs in December - with a portion being handed over to a Punjab Home Guards volunteer. The online complaint against the PCS official had included videos of PHG volunteer Bahadar Singh.

The latter incidentally produced the bribe amount of ₹2,30,000 in the vigilance bureau office in the presence of official witnesses. Singh was produced before a local court on Friday

Further investigation in the case is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)