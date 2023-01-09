Punjab Civil Service officers go on mass leave over ‘illegal’ arrest of colleague2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Punjab Civil Service officers are set to go on mass leave from Monday in protest against the arrest of a colleague.
Officials from the Punjab Civil Service are set to take five days of mass casual leave from Monday in protest against the "illegal" arrest of a colleague. PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal was arrested by the vigilance bureau on Friday for allegedly taking bribes from transporters and in return sparing them challans for offending vehicles.