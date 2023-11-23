A clash erupted between Nihang Sikhs and Police officials at a Gurudwara Akal Bunga in Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab on Thursday. A police constable has been killed and three policemen have sustained injuries as per a report by the PTI news agency The incident took place when the cops reportedly arrived at the gurdwara to clear the premises amid an ongoing dispute between two Nihang groups over the rightful ownership of a gurudwara. The deceased constable has been identified as Jaspal Singh. ANI news agency shared a video in which an injured police personnel was seen in a hospital after clashes.

The police, on Thursday, arrived at the gurdwara to clear the premises amid an ongoing dispute between two Nihang groups over the control of the Gurdwara Akal Bunga situated opposite to main Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

The conflict between the two Nihang groups started three days ago but it escalated on Thursday morning. The police tried to vacate the premises of the gurudwara from the Nihang group manned by Mann Singh. His members started firing indiscriminately at the police team. During the firing incident, one cop was killed and three policemen got injured.

The head of the Baba Buddha Dal, Baba Balveer Singh had occupied the front of a Gurudwara, where his 2 aides, Nirvair Singh and Jagjit Singh, were seated.

On November 21, 2023, the head of the second breakaway faction of Baba Buddha Dal, Baba Maan Singh Vallo, along with 15-20 other companions, forcibly entered the Gurduwara and brutally assaulted two of the employees of the Gurdwara.

After entering the Gurudwara, the Baba Maan Singh-led group tied Nirvair Singh with a rope while Jagjit Singh was attacked by a weapon and his ammunition, mobile phone and money were taken from him after which the group occupied the Gurdwara and other places.

As per the HT report, the Nihangs, who are heavily armed, have locked the Gurdwara from the inside. The incident occurred before the birth anniversary of the first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev on November 27.

The police arrested 10 Nihangs from the Mann Singh group. And, has filed a case under attempt to murder and other sections of IPC on November 21.

In 2020, a similar incident happened in which a Nihang was killed.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.