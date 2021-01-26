CHANDIGARH : Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condemned the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march in New Delhi. He said the incident is unacceptable and urged the agrarians to vacate the national capital.

The Punjab chief minister on Monday had appealed to farmers to ensure that the tractor parade remains peaceful.

Also Read | The Indian-Americans driving Biden’s agenda

“Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It will negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves and suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi and return to borders," Singh said in a tweet.

Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 26, 2021

Farmers protesting against three farms laws introduced by the central government held a mega tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday. They have been protesting on various borders points of Delhi since 26 November last year.

The rally took a violent turn during the day as the protesting farmers clashed with police at several places and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital. Hundreds of the farmers deviated from the routes permitted by the Delhi police. Some of them also hoisted flags from atop the domes of the Red Fort.

Farm union leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the protesters wanted to conduct a peaceful march. However, the chaos broke out due to confusion over the routes.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a body of the farmers' unions protesting against the Centre's three new farm laws, thanked the agrarians for taking part in the tractor march on Republic Day and condemned the violence that broke out during the rally.

"We thank farmers for the unprecedented participation in today's Farmers Republic Day Parade. We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts," the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via