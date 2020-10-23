Home >News >India >Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's son summoned by ED on 27 October
Raninder Singh. (ANI)
Raninder Singh. (ANI)

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's son summoned by ED on 27 October

1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2020, 09:24 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

As per reports, Raninder Singh had been called in for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) back in 2016

In an alleged violation of illegal foreign funds case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son on Tuesday, 27 October in Jalandhar.

As per reports, Raninder Singh had been called in for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) back on July 21, 2016 as well.

The Punjab Chief Minister's son was then asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust and a few subsidiaries in the tax haven of British Virgin Islands.

Earlier, the alleged violations had been investigated by the Income Tax department and a case was filed in a Punjab court.

Raninder Singh, however, had earlier stated that he didn't have anything to hide and was willing to cooperate with the probe.

Reportedly, the case was filed when the Income Tax department received information about Raninder Singh allegedly holding the offshore account in the alpine nation as part of details received by the Central Board of Direct Taxes from its French counterparts back in 2011.

Both Raninder Singh and his father captain Amarinder Singh have denied any wrongdoing and termed as "false" the charges.

