Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests negative for Covid-19; ends self-isolation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests negative for Covid-19; ends self-isolation1 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2020, 07:21 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday tested negative for the coronavirus infection.
This was the third time that the chief minister had got himself tested for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Singh also ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for the contagion.
The CM had gone into seven-day self-quarantine on August 28 after he came in contact with two Congress legislators, Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh, who had tested positive after the one-day Punjab Assembly session.
Singh, who presided over a virtual meeting of ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officials, disclosed during the interaction that he had got himself tested on Saturday and was found negative, according to a government release here.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
