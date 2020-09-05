Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests negative for Covid-19; ends self-isolation
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh speaks over COVID-19 issue, in Chandigarh.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh tests negative for Covid-19; ends self-isolation

1 min read . 07:21 PM IST PTI

  • This was the third time that the chief minister had got himself tested for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic
  • The CM had gone into seven-day self-quarantine on August 28 after he came in contact with two Congress legislators who had tested positive after the one-day Punjab Assembly session

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

This was the third time that the chief minister had got himself tested for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This was the third time that the chief minister had got himself tested for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Singh also ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for the contagion.

The CM had gone into seven-day self-quarantine on August 28 after he came in contact with two Congress legislators, Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh, who had tested positive after the one-day Punjab Assembly session.

Singh, who presided over a virtual meeting of ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officials, disclosed during the interaction that he had got himself tested on Saturday and was found negative, according to a government release here.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated