Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh to review Covid-19 situation with health experts, officers today1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 11:09 AM IST
- The review process will take place at 3 pm today
- Punjab on Monday registered 389 new cases, taking the infection count to 1,78,847
Day after the coronavirus death toll in Punjab rose to 5,769 with 15 more fatalities, state Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh will review the Covid-19 situation with health experts and senior officers on Tuesday.
The review process will take place at 3 pm today, reported news agency ANI.
Covid-19 update: India sees decline in new cases amid second wave scare1 min read . 10:55 AM IST
KSRTC staff strike begins as talks fail, services disrupted1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
Karnataka's Chikkaballapur quarry blast: PM Modi condoles loss of lives1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Karnataka: 6 killed in quarry blast in Chikkaballapur, CM orders probe2 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM, wrote on Twitter: "Punjab CM @capt_amarinder to review the #COVID19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers at 3 pm today."
Punjab on Monday registered 389 new cases, taking the infection count to 1,78,847, a medical bulletin said.
There are 3,167 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, it said.
Of the new cases, 54 were reported from Jalandhar, 49 from Mohali and 38 from Hoshiarpur.
A total of 225 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,69,911 as per bulletin.
Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting today on Covid situation2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Stocks to Watch: Future Retail, Tata Communications, Bharat Forge, Info Edge1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
Indian markets may remain under pressure; Reliance, Bharti Airtel in focus2 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Ten critical patients are on ventilator support while 77 are on oxygen support, it said, adding that 48,60,435 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.
Meanwhile, India reported as many as 10,584 new coronavirus cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, the MoHFW said on Tuesday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.