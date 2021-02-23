OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh to review Covid-19 situation with health experts, officers today
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (ANI Photo)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (ANI Photo)

Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh to review Covid-19 situation with health experts, officers today

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 11:09 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The review process will take place at 3 pm today
  • Punjab on Monday registered 389 new cases, taking the infection count to 1,78,847

Day after the coronavirus death toll in Punjab rose to 5,769 with 15 more fatalities, state Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh will review the Covid-19 situation with health experts and senior officers on Tuesday.

The review process will take place at 3 pm today, reported news agency ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker collects a swab sample from to test for Covid-19

Covid-19 update: India sees decline in new cases amid second wave scare

1 min read . 10:55 AM IST
Only one faction of the employees is on strike. Thus, maximum bus services will be operated, the management has said.

KSRTC staff strike begins as talks fail, services disrupted

1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karnataka's Chikkaballapur quarry blast: PM Modi condoles loss of lives

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka: 6 killed in quarry blast in Chikkaballapur, CM orders probe

2 min read . 10:04 AM IST

Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM, wrote on Twitter: "Punjab CM @capt_amarinder to review the #COVID19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers at 3 pm today."

Punjab on Monday registered 389 new cases, taking the infection count to 1,78,847, a medical bulletin said.

There are 3,167 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, it said.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported from Jalandhar, 49 from Mohali and 38 from Hoshiarpur.

A total of 225 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,69,911 as per bulletin.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Ten critical patients are on ventilator support while 77 are on oxygen support, it said, adding that 48,60,435 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported as many as 10,584 new coronavirus cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, the MoHFW said on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout