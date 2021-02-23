{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Day after the coronavirus death toll in Punjab rose to 5,769 with 15 more fatalities, state Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh will review the Covid-19 situation with health experts and senior officers on Tuesday.

Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM, wrote on Twitter: "Punjab CM @capt_amarinder to review the #COVID19 situation in the state with health experts and senior officers at 3 pm today."

Punjab on Monday registered 389 new cases, taking the infection count to 1,78,847, a medical bulletin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are 3,167 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, it said.

Of the new cases, 54 were reported from Jalandhar, 49 from Mohali and 38 from Hoshiarpur.

Ten critical patients are on ventilator support while 77 are on oxygen support, it said, adding that 48,60,435 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported as many as 10,584 new coronavirus cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, the MoHFW said on Tuesday.

