Punjab Cabinet has decided to provide 25,000 newly constructed houses to those under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced in Chandigarh. Houses will be given in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Mohali.

Today, the Punjab Cabinet approved invitation of applications for allotment of 25,000 EWS houses to be constructed by various Urban Development Authorities.

The applications for these houses would be invited from the eligible applicants. The dwelling units would have carpet area of approx 30 sq. metres.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, at present 397.048 acre land is available for EWS housing in all the development authorities viz. Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (233.588 acre), Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (73.29 acre), PDA (16.52 acre), BDA (13.48 acre), JDA (11.25 acre) and ADA (48.92 acre).

In every EWS pocket, 80% of area will be for houses @ 85 units per acre, while 20% area will be left for a school, dispensary, playground and community centre.

Punjab EWS Housing policy was approved by Cabinet in March this year as such 25,000 EWS houses would be constructed by the Special Urban Planning and Development Authorities under the Umbrella of Housing and Urban Development department.

