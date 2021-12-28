Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced compensation of Rs. 17000 per acre to the Basmati growers, whose crops have been substantially damaged due to hailstorms during the past Kharif season.

“Chief Minister @CharanjitChanni also extends compensation of ₹17000 per acre to basmati farmers in lieu of loss due to hail storm," the chief minister's office said on Twitter.

The CMO further said that “abadkars are given the option to make payment in four installments for seeking ownership rights, state government to declare MSP for crops not covered by Centre". “Following assurance, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee immediately announced to postpone its Rail Roko agitation," it said.

