Punjab CM announces Volvo bus services to Delhi Airport from 15 June

Punjab CM announces Volvo bus services to Delhi Airport from 15 June

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
1 min read . 06:44 PM ISTLivemint

  • The booking of these buses can be easily done from websites of Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS, while the timetable of these buses, to and fro, will also be available on these websites.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on 10 June announced the beginning of luxurious Volvo buses from Punjab to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi from 15 June onwards.

"We have got the mandate of the people to serve the state by eliminating the mafia. Our government has already curbed the liquor mafia through our new excise policy and today I am happy to announce that now the transport mafia will also be a thing of past", Mann said in a video message while announcing the start of the Volvo bus service.

The state CM bemoaned that for decades only private transporters had run their buses on this route and alleged them of 'looting the people by charging according to their own whims and fancies'. He even added that these people monopolized the trade and exploited the people.

ALSO READ: ‘Do not disrupt peace’: Punjab CM says ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary

Citing the complaints of NRI -- who came to Punjab from abroad and asked why not government buses are running on them -- Maan said the administration took this decision.

He said the move will bring an end to the transport mafia. He added the "pro-people government of Punjab will run these super luxurious buses" that will charge less than half of what the passengers have to pay to the private transporters.

The booking of these buses can be easily done from the websites of Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS, while the timetable of these buses, to and fro, will also be available on these websites, he said.

With inputs from PTI. 

