Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves prosecution of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in sacrilege case

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approved the prosecution of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in 2015 sacrilege cases. This comes after the Supreme Court last week lifted a stay on the trial. 

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST
The Supreme Court has given Sirsa Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh four weeks to respond to the Punjab’s petition challenging the high court order.
The Supreme Court has given Sirsa Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh four weeks to respond to the Punjab’s petition challenging the high court order. (Hindustan Times / File Image)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the prosecution of disgraced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2015 sacrilege cases, ANI reported on October 22. This comes after the Supreme Court last week lifted the stay imposed on the 2015 case trial by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The SC bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Vishwanathan on October 18 paved the way for Punjab's trial in the 2015 sacrilege cases against Ram Rahim. The bench has also directed Ram Rahim to file his response within four weeks, as per a PTI report.

 

This is a breaking story, more updates to come…

First Published:22 Oct 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPunjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves prosecution of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in sacrilege case

