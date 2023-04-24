‘I didn’t sleep whole night…': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested in Rode village of Punjab's Moga district on Sunday morning after police personnel surrounded him, leaving him with no way to escape.
After radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police in Moga district on Sunday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he was in touch with senior officials throughout Saturday night about the operation and asserted that those who try to disturb peace will face action as per law, according to the news agency PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×