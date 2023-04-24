“I want the youth of Punjab to hold degrees in their hands, appointment letters for occupying high posts, and medals in top sporting events. People had given the responsibility to the Aam Aadmi Party, which entrusted me with the duty, as the chief minister, to protect the life and property of the people. For that, we may have to take any action or take tough measures… but not against any innocent. The law is taking its course," Mann said.