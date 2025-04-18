Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dances at Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita’s engagement | Watch viral video

In a video going viral on social media, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can be seen dancing at former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's daughter's engagement ceremony in Delhi on Thursday.

In the short clip, Mann can be seen performing bhangra at Harshita Kejriwal's engagement ceremony, reportedly held at Delhi's Shangri-La hotel. According to media reports, Arvind Kejriwal's daughter got engaged to Sambhav Jain in a low-key ceremony on Thursday.

Kejriwal, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, were also seen performing at the ceremony.

Reports also suggest that another event was held on Friday at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. Like the engagement, the wedding was also reportedly a private ceremony, with only few in attendance. Along with Mann, former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia also attended the function.

BJP takes a jibe at Kejriwal On Arvind Kejriwal holding his daughter's engagement ceremony at a five-star hotel, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that it's good that the truth is coming out before the people of Delhi.

“It’s good that the truth is coming out before the people of Delhi. It’s a positive sign that Delhi is beginning to understand,” IANS quoted her as saying.

Netizens were also quick to point out the “bill expected to run into several tens of lakhs”. “How does someone on a tax officer and public servant’s salary afford this? Who is footing the bill?," one user posted on X.

“Event: Marriage of Aam Admi ExCM Arvind Kejriwal, Location: Shangri La 5 Star Delhi, Cost: Not less than 1-2Cr, Event Span: 3 Days, This is how he fooled the Public of Delhi,” another user posted.

War of words between AAP, BJP The AAP termed Delhi CM Rekha Gupta a "rubber stamp" CM, alleging that her husband is attending official meetings, to which the BJP countered saying government officials referred to Kejriwal's wife Sunita as "Madam CM" during the former CM's tenure.

The controversy began on April 12 when the Leader of Opposition Atishi alleged the presence of Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, in an official meeting involving senior officers MCD, DJB, PWD, and DUSIB.

On Sunday, AAP's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj continued the line of attack, claiming Gupta was a "rubber-stamp CM" and calling the BJP's approach a "mockery of democracy."

Reacting sharply, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said family members being present during discussions is not unusual or unlawful.

He also said if AAP was opposed to it, why did government officials refer to Sunita Kejriwal as "Madam CM" when Arvind Kejriwal was the chief minister?