Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann denied clearance to visit Paris Olympics over security concerns

The Ministry of Home Affairs has denied political clearance to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his planned visit to France to support the Indian hockey team at the Paris Olympics, citing security concerns.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published3 Aug 2024, 07:24 PM IST
The Punjab Chief Minister, who holds a diplomatic passport, had sought political clearance from the Union Home Ministry for his scheduled Paris visit from August 3 to August 9 to cheer up the Indian Hockey team, which is set to play its first quarterfinal in the ongoing Olympics on August 4.

It is important to note that a significant number of the players in the Indian hockey team hail from Punjab, and Mann was eager to show his support in person.

The union government denied him political clearance, saying the Punjab Chief Minister is a Z-Plus security protectee and that it is not possible to arrange his level of security at short notice, PTI reported, citing sources in the Punjab government.

“The Punjab chief minister needs maximum security in view of various threats; thus, the MHA has not given the nod for the visit. According to the MHA, it was not possible to arrange Z+ security at a short notice,” Hindustan Times reported, citing a Punjab official who wished not to be named.

The report further said the Chief Minister's Office was informed of the decision on Friday evening.

The Punjab Chief Minister spoke to Indian men's hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh on Saturday and congratulated his squad for a historic win over Australia in the ongoing Olympic Games. Mann told Singh that he wanted to visit Paris to encourage the hockey team in the quarterfinal clash on August 4, but was denied political clearance.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Punjab Chief Minister posted in Gurmukhi, “Talked to hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on the phone today and cheered him up...We wanted to come to Paris to watch the next competition and boost the morale of the players but the central government did not allow us...We are with you whole heartedly. ... All the best for the next competition...”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit slammed the union government’s decision not to give permission to Mann to visit France.

"By not allowing Mann to visit Paris, the central government has not only insulted the three crore people of Punjab but also hurt their sentiments, as most of the players in the Indian hockey team are from Punjab. This is equivalent to putting a stop to the fundamental rights of a constitutionally-elected person," AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat said in a statement.

The denial of permission to Mann to visit Paris to boost the morale of the hockey team is another example of discrimination against Punjab, he alleged.

Earlier, the Modi government had denied permission to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singapore to study the education system there, Barsat added.

 

 

First Published:3 Aug 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann denied clearance to visit Paris Olympics over security concerns

