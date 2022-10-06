Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday requested the External Affairs Ministry to conduct a high-level inquiry into the death of an Indian-origin family, who were found dead in California, a few days after they were abducted at gunpoint.

Mann took to Twitter to share his grief and said, "There was news of kidnapping and murder of four Indians in California, in which an 8-month-old girl has also been murdered. Very sad to hear this news. I share my grief with the families of the victims... and also appeal to the Union Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar to conduct a high-level inquiry into the matter,"

California में 4 भारतीयों के अपहरण और हत्या की खबर आई, जिसमें 8 महीने की बच्ची का भी कत्ल हुआ है..



ये ख़बर सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं पीड़ितों के परिवारों के साथ दुख साझा करता हूं... साथ ही केंद्रीय विदेश मंत्री @DrSJaishankar से इस मामले की उच्च स्तरीय जांच कराने की अपील करता हूं। https://t.co/SFMuRBn4Q0 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 6, 2022

The message came soon after Merced County Police reported that the Indian-origin family was found dead in an orchard in California.

As per reports, the bodies of four family members, who are originally from Punjab in India, were found close to one another by a farm worker in a remote orchard in Merced county on Wednesday.

"Tonight our worse fears have been confirmed," the Sheriff said addressing a press conference. "We found four people from the kidnapping. They are in fact deceased," Merced county's Sheriff Vern Warnke said.

"The family (of the victims) have been notified. We have made arrangements through other contacts to try and get them," he added saying the police will process the scene of crime to determine the motive for the killings.

He also described the incident as "horribly senseless" while saying he did not know the motivation for the murder yet.

The four-member family included 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri, along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.

Last week, Merced County Sheriff's office released a video of Jasdeep Singh carrying baby Aroohi in his arms while being led by the suspect in a truck and driving away.

