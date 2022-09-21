Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Bhagwant Mann, former rival contestant of Raju Srivastava, mourns death of 'Gajodhar Bhaiya'

Bhagwant Mann, former rival contestant of Raju Srivastava, mourns death of 'Gajodhar Bhaiya'

2 min read . 03:54 PM IST Edited By Shweta Birendra Shukla

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the death of popular comedian Raju Srivastava, saying he will always live in people's hearts.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who once happened to be Raju Srivastav's rival contestant in a comedy show, mourned his death and said that he will always remain alive in people's hearts.

Srivastava, who made his mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died in Delhi after more than 40 days in hospital.

Mann said he had worked with the popular comedian and learnt a lot from him.

"You made us laugh so much, but I am deeply saddened after this news. I worked with him for a long time and learned a lot. He is not between us, but his performance will always remain alive in our hearts. We'll miss you Gajodhar Bhaiya," Mann said in a tweet.

Gajodhar bhaiya was a character developed by Raju Srivastav during the early days of his career. Srivastav was a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and was inspired by him to pursue acting as a career.

Raju Srivastav and Bhagwant Mann were good friends as both participated in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Before Mann entered politics, He too was a well-known comedian and satirist.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also paid his tributes to the popular comedian.

“The one who made everyone laugh, today left everyone's eyes moist," said Khattar in a tweet.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too condoled with Srivastava's fans and families, calling the comedian’s death “sad."

Srivastava, who joined the BJP in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party, had suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a Delhi hotel.

Raju Srivastav passed away  today at the age of 58. He is survived by his wife and two children.

He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi where he underwent an angioplasty procedure. He had been on ventilator since and never regained consciousness.

