Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar expressed grief over the death of popular comedian Raju Srivastava, saying he will always live in people's hearts.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who once happened to be Raju Srivastav's rival contestant in a comedy show, mourned his death and said that he will always remain alive in people's hearts.
Srivastava, who made his mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died in Delhi after more than 40 days in hospital.
Mann said he had worked with the popular comedian and learnt a lot from him.
"You made us laugh so much, but I am deeply saddened after this news. I worked with him for a long time and learned a lot. He is not between us, but his performance will always remain alive in our hearts. We'll miss you Gajodhar Bhaiya," Mann said in a tweet.
Gajodhar bhaiya was a character developed by Raju Srivastav during the early days of his career. Srivastav was a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and was inspired by him to pursue acting as a career.
Raju Srivastav and Bhagwant Mann were good friends as both participated in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.
Before Mann entered politics, He too was a well-known comedian and satirist.