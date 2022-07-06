Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann getting married tomorrow; Kejriwal to attend. Details here1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will be getting married to Dr. Gurpreet Kaur in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be getting married to Dr. Gurpreet Kaur tomorrow in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh. Delhi chief minister & AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal has been invited and he will be attending the wedding.
CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back.
Bhagwant Mann government was formed in Punjab after AAP's resounding victory in the 2022 assembly polls. The AAP stormed to power by bagging 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the state assembly polls
