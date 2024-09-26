Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised in Mohali, undergoes tests

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a hospital in Mohali early on Thursday morning. The development came mere days after unverified reports suggested that he had been hospitalised in Delhi after falling ill upon arrival at Chandigarh airport. Officials said he is currently undergoing routine tests and remains in a stable condition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"He got admitted in the morning as he wants to get some tests done. Otherwise there is no health issue. These are routine tests and for some tests, admission is required. There is nothing else to read into it," Indian Express quoted a spokesperson as saying.

The update comes mere hours after the CM met with a delegation of 1158 assistant professors and librarians amid a recruitment row. An official press release said the group had called on the Chief Minister to express their gratitude after a High Court verdict.

The news also prompted a social media post from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia wishing Mann a speedy recovery. The message comes mere days after the politician claimed the CM had been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi — prompting a vehement denial from his aides.

“CM Bhagwant Mann has been admitted in Fortis Hospital, Mohali last night in emergency condition. Hope he is fine. Praying for his wellbeing. Get well soon CM SAAB," he wrote on X.

Earlier on Monday the Mann-led state government inducted five first-time MLAs as ministers as part of a Cabinet rejig. Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Ravjot Singh, Hardeep Singh Mundian, and Mohinder Bhagat took oath at Raj Bhavan as the CM shuffled several portfolios.

Mann shed three portfolios of jail, industry and commerce, and housing and urban development during the revamp. He now leads eight ministries, including Home Affairs & Justice, Legal & Legislative Affairs, and Sports & Youth Services.